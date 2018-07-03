Wimbledon: New-look Roger Federer cruises to round 2
Top seed Federer marched out on Centre Court dressed for the first time in gear designed by Japanese giant Uniqlo in a deal reported to be worth $300 million (Rs 2061 cr) after a two-decade association with Nike
Defending champion Roger Federer marked the start of his 20th successive Wimbledon with a new look and a comfortable 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 win over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic yesterday.
$300 million deal
Top seed Federer marched out on Centre Court dressed for the first time in gear designed by Japanese giant Uniqlo in a deal reported to be worth $300 million (Rs 2061 cr) after a two-decade association with Nike. But everything else was familiar for the eight-time champion as the Swiss cruised past Lajovic in just 79 minutes.
Breeze for Cilic
Meanwhile, third seed Marin Cilic is safely through to the second round after a straight-sets win over Yoshihito Nishioka. The Croatian got his campaign up and running with a routine 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory.
