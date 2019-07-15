Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic trumps Roger Federer in epic final

tennis

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) to win fifth title in longest-ever summit clash

Novak Djokovic with the trophy after beating Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final yesterday. Pic /AFP

London: Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his fifth Wimbledon title yesterday beating eight-time champion Roger Federer 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) in the longest-ever final and settled by an historic tie-break.

The Serbian saved two match points as he took his Grand Slam tally to 16, four off Federer's overall record.

Djokovic's victory extends to 11 successive Grand Slams won by the big three, himself, Federer and Rafael Nadal.

At 4 hours and 57 minutes it was the longest final at Wimbledon.



Switzerland's Roger Federer is dejected after his defeat. Pic /AFP

Stan Wawrinka was the last player outside the trio to win a Grand Slam, the 2016 US Open beating Djokovic. The last player to win a Grand Slam aged under 30 was Andy Murray, who won the 2016 Wimbledon title aged 29.

Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton were among those in the crowd.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in the royal box to see the tennis stars compete.

On Saturday, Serena Williams lost to Romanian Simona Halep during the women's singles final in a match that lasted 56 minutes, 6-2, 6-2.

