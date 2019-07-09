Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic cruise to quarterfinals

tennis

Rafael Nadal celebrates his Round 4 win over Joao Sousa yesterday

London: Rafael Nadal reached the quarter-finals for the seventh time yesterday. Third seed Nadal, 33, swept to an easy 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over Joao Sousa of Portugal.

He will next play either Sam Querrey in what will be his 39th appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final.

The Spaniard is chasing his 19th title at the majors, which would put him just one behind the all-time record of 20 held by Roger Federer — his potential opponent in the semi-finals.

"Happy to be where I am and the body is holding well, playing some good tennis — and straight sets helps," Nadal said after the win.

Meanwhile, defending champion Novak Djokovic reached his 11th Wimbledon quarter-final and 45th at the majors with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert.

Four-time champion and top seed Djokovic will face Belgium's David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals.

