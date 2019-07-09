Search

Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic cruise to quarterfinals

Updated: Jul 09, 2019, 14:11 IST | AFP

The Spaniard is chasing his 19th title at the majors, which would put him just one behind the all-time record of 20 held by Roger Federer - his potential opponent in the semi-finals

Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic cruise to quarterfinals
Rafael Nadal celebrates his Round 4 win over Joao Sousa yesterday

London: Rafael Nadal reached the quarter-finals for the seventh time yesterday. Third seed Nadal, 33, swept to an easy 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over Joao Sousa of Portugal.

He will next play either Sam Querrey in what will be his 39th appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final.

The Spaniard is chasing his 19th title at the majors, which would put him just one behind the all-time record of 20 held by Roger Federer — his potential opponent in the semi-finals.

"Happy to be where I am and the body is holding well, playing some good tennis — and straight sets helps," Nadal said after the win.

Meanwhile, defending champion Novak Djokovic reached his 11th Wimbledon quarter-final and 45th at the majors with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert.

Four-time champion and top seed Djokovic will face Belgium's David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

rafael nadaltennis newssports news

World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli confident of India winning the title!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK