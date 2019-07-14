Wimbledon: The stars are aligned right now, says Roger Federer

tennis

Roger Federer can clinch a record-extending 21st major if he manages to break free of the World No. 1's stranglehold

Swiss ace Roger Federer. Pic /AFP

London: Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer believes the "stars have aligned" as he attempts to become the oldest Grand Slam winner of modern times in today's final against Novak Djokovic.



The Swiss, 37, can clinch a record-extending 21st major if he manages to break free of the World No. 1's stranglehold. Four-time Wimbledon winner and defending champion Djokovic enjoys a 25-22 edge in career meetings, stretching back 13 years.

The Serb has won 14 of their last 20 meetings and eight of the last 10. Federer has lost all four of their most recent meetings at the Slams and it's now seven years since he triumphed over Djokovic, 32, at the majors.

That was 2012 in four sets in a Wimbledon semi-final. However, Federer, who will be 38 next month, insists such statistics are meaningless as he attempts to succeed Ken Rosewall, at the 1972 Australian Open, as the oldest Slam champion of the Open era.



"It's been a rock solid year for me. I won in Halle [on grass on the eve of Wimbledon]. The stars are aligned right now," said Federer.

"From that standpoint I can go into the match very confident."

Federer, who passed the 100-win mark at Wimbledon in his quarter-final victory over Kei Nishikori, is feeling especially confident after seeing off Rafael Nadal in four sets in the semi-final.

That win was crucial coming as it did just a month after his old rival had condemned him to his worst Slam loss in 11 years in the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

