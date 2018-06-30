Wimbledon: Yuki Bhambri to play Thomas Fabbiano in opener

Bhambri has clashed with the Italian thrice but does not have encouraging results, having lost to him on all occasions

Yuki Bhambri

India's top singles player Yuki Bhambri was yesterday drawn to meet old nemesis Thomas Fabbiano in his Wimbledon opener and as many as six Indians will feature in the doubles main draw at the grass court Major.

Bhambri has clashed with the Italian thrice but does not have encouraging results, having lost to him on all occasions. The last time they met was at the Nottingham Challenger event in 2017. In fact, Yuki, ranked 85th, has managed to take only a set from Fabbiano, ranked 121.

