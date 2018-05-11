Win a 50 per cent discount at this Mumbai eatery that combines gaming and food

A new Andheri restaurant combines gaming and food, with a chance to win a 50 per cent discount



Veg Bun Bun

FOOD: Crowd-pleasing

AMBIENCE: Colourful

SERVICE: Regular

COST: Competent

With the number of restaurants opening every day in the city, the need to stand out in a crowd is quite the challenge. Attempting to make a mark on Andheri's buzzing food scene is Quizzr, a new restaurant from the owners of Agent Jack's, which continues their philosophy of interactive dining.



Broccoli Chaat

The USP of the place is a gaming experience where you play a quiz to win discounts for each item that you order. The quiz is played at two levels (each level has five questions, you get 15 seconds to answer each), with a chance to get up to a 25-per cent discount once you clear the first round, and a 50-per cent discount if you clear the next round. While the idea of having to rack one's brains for each dish might not appeal to many, we get hooked to the experience as soon as we start ordering. The questions range from "What was the debut film for AR Rahman?" to "What's India's national aquatic animal?" The application, which combines the quizzing and ordering process, runs glitch-free without lag on the tablets provided to us and the results are also announced with a wall projection for all to see. The interiors are cheery, and help set a fun mood for the night, though the loud music from Agent Jack's next door filters through.



Peppery Paneer Pizza

While the gaming experience is engaging and novel, the food menu is safe, with options that will please everyone in a group. There are pizzas, burgers, chaat, soups, salads, curries with rice and paratha combos, appetisers such as fish finger and nachos, grilled meats and fondue. They also have a basic alcohol menu, and though the gaming discount is not applicable here, they have buy-two-get-one offers. We call for a mojito (Rs 425), which is too sweet for our liking, and decide to stick to beer for the next round.



Chocolate overload freak shake

Famished, we start with peppery paneer pizza (Rs 400, we received varied discounts on these base prices) and veg bun bun (Rs 250). The crisp thin-crust pizza has a tasty, fiery sauce and a generous cheese helping that will appeal to those who prefer Indianised pizzas. The bun bun makes for great finger food with a creamy herbed filling topped with cheese. From their "gourmet" chaat section, we pick broccoli chaat (Rs 175), which, though it makes us apprehensive, turns out to be a delicious healthy meal with a creamy yoghurt topping and flavourful chutneys. Quizzr does a good job with the ajwaini paratha that is served with paneer khurchan (Rs 300), which sadly was too basic for our liking. The sauce of the barbeque chicken wings (Rs 275) veers more towards garlic-ey Chinese flavours than a smokey barbecue taste. It's tasty, nonetheless, and the portion is quite filling. The chocolate overload freak shake (Rs 300) ends our visit on a tame note; it's a far cry from the heaped-up version that is a common sight across city cafes, and makes us glad that we score a 50-per cent discount on it.



The order and the game can be accessed via a tablet

Quizzr makes for a fun stop for lunch with your little ones, or even an opportunity to impress your date without having to worry about an icebreaker.

Time 12 pm to 12 am AT De Mall, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West. CALL 30151573

Mojito



Pics/Dhara Vora Sabhnani

Quizzr didn’t know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals.

