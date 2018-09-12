Win against India will provide us momentum, says Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed

cricket

The match against India will be our first big match and we will try to gain the momentum. We will try to be fully prepared against India, the Pakistan captain said

Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed reckons that the second group league game of the Asia Cup against arch-rivals India will set the tone for his side in the remainder of the tournament. Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong in Dubai on September 16 followed by the match against India on September 19.

"Our preparation is very good. We will try to use the four days we get in the UAE and prepare well. Every match we play against India is important. The match against India will be our first big match and we will try to gain the momentum. We will try to be fully prepared against India," the Pakistan captain said.

Sarfraz time and again spoke about the momentum that a victory against India will give. "I have already said momentum is very important for big events and here also momentum would be the key. The team has high hopes and the morale is also very good. So we will try to gain the momentum from the first match and carry that till the end," he said.

