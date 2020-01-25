Windies star Andre Russell announces arrival of baby girl

West Indies cricketer Andre Russell announced the birth of his daughterwith model wife Jassym Lora recently. The all-rounder took to social media to break the news.

Russell Instagrammed a sweet picture of his hand holding the baby's hand. "Another #blessing welcoming Amaiah S Russell to the world! God is good all the time. Thanks god for my strong Queen @jassymloraru #daddysbabygirl," he captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre RussellðÂÂÂÂ¯ðÂÂÂÂ² Dre Russ.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@ar12russell) onJan 23, 2020 at 8:19am PST

The couple dated each other for two years following which they tied the knot in 2016. Recently, Russell led Rajashi Royals to their maiden Bangladesh Premier League title after defeating Khulna Tigers by 21 runs in Dhaka.

