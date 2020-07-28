Window-hop around the world

Two exciting video projects help you escape the humdrum of quarantine with a fabulous range of views from someone else's windows. So, you can choose from the snow-capped mountains of Himachal, scenic sweeping landscapes of rural Tennessee or the dazzling skyline of New York City, and countless other panoramic sights.

Window swap

During the lockdown in Singapore, advertising creatives Sonali Ranjit and her husband, Vaishnav Balasubramaniam, recall endlessly scrolling through Instagram. Until a video uploaded by a friend caught their eye, of a picturesque view from his window in Barcelona.

"I remember our friend was complaining about being bored of the view. But to us, it looked incredible. We joked about how we wished we could swap places. That's how we came up with the idea. So what if we couldn't physically swap places; perhaps we could swap window views and enjoy the feeling of being someplace else," shares Ranjit.

And that is how the viral project Window Swap took shape. It went live in June with merely three to four videos a day and has now taken the Internet by storm drawing over 3,000 submissions. It showcases 10-minute long live videos of the window views shot by people from across the globe.

"People love it for various reasons. It soothes them, gives them a sense of peace or satisfies their inner voyeur. Others shared that it helps overcome homesickness and make up a little for cancelled travel plans," says Ranjit adding that it is heartwarming to see people come together to share a tiny piece of their lives.

Log on to window-swap.com

TakeMeElsewhere

Created by Negele Hospedales, Mikhail James, Husson Zaman, and Alex Barakat, TakeMeElsewhere features photos and videos of sights that transport the viewer to beautiful locations. Each virtual window combines crowdsourced visuals from around the world with an interactive soundtrack. It allows you to choose your view and also select the right music to match the vibe.

Log on to byelsewhere.com/takemeelsewhere

