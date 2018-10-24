Windows by Steve McQueen to close Mami Mumbai film festival

hollywood

The film, a collaboration between Steve McQueen and Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn, is a heist-thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption

12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen's new film Windows will bring the curtains down on the 20th edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The film, a collaboration between McQueen and "Gone Girl" writer Gillian Flynn, is a heist-thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption.

Based on Lynda La Plante's TV show of the same name, "Widows" revolves around four women who unite after learning that their dead criminal husbands have left debt behind. They decide to take fate into their own hands, while conspiring to forge a future on their own terms.

Academy Award-winner Viola Davis, Michelle Rodrigues, Elizabeth Debicki and Cynthia Erivo star in lead roles with powerhouse actors Liam Neeson, Daniel Kaluuya, Robert Duvall, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jacki Weaver and Carrie Coon play supporting parts.

"Over the last 20 years, the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star has become an important international film festival showcasing the best of cinema from Hollywood & Bollywood and we are proud to screen our upcoming film - 'Widows' at the festival," Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said in a statement.

The festival's creative director Smriti Kiran, said, "Fox Star Studios has enabled us getting Widows and we cannot thank them enough for it. Widows is a glorious way to draw the curtains on this landmark edition of the festival."

"Widows" is set to release on November 16 in India. The festival will take place from October 25 to November 1.

