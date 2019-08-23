Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman resumes flying operations on MiG-21

national

Pakistan released Varthaman on the night of March 1

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman starts flying again

Vir Chakra awardee Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has resumed flying operations. He shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet post-Balakot operations. Indian Air Force officials said on Friday that Varthaman started flying after medical clearance. He is posted as a MiG-21 Bison airbase in the western desert. Varthaman had been grounded due to ejection from his MiG-21 which had shot down in aerial conflict with Pakistan Air Force F-16s.

He had spent some days in Pakistani custody when his MiG-21 was shot down in a dogfight with PAF jets a day after the February 26 Balakot airstrike. Pakistan released Varthaman on the night of March 1.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies