Wing it at home

It's September, yet the rain gods don't seem to be in the mood to give this city any respite. This is the kind of weather, however, that will tease the couch potato to grab a pint of beer, don their favourite IPL team jersey and stuff their faces with spicy chicken wings as cricket fever makes a grand return.

To make this experience more flavourful, we invited Marol-based home chef, Angie D'Souza to share an easy-to-make chicken wings recipe. A marketing professional during the week, and a chef over the weekend, she runs The Holy Fork from her kitchen that specialises in comfort food, munchies, traditional Goan and East Indian meals and multi-cuisine specialities.

Recipe: Honey Garlic Spicy Wings

Yield: 3 Preparation Time: 2 hours 20 minutes COOKING TIME: 30-45 minutes

Ingredients

. 1 kg: Chicken wings

. 2 pods: Garlic

. 1 inch: Ginger

. 1/4 cup: Buttermilk

. 6: Dried red chillies

. 1 tsp: Cumin

. 1 tsp: Pepper

. 1 tsp: Hot sauce

. 2 tbsp: Honey

. 1 tbsp: Dried oregano

. 1: Egg

. 1 tsp: Corn flour

. 1/2 cup: Maida or all-purpose flour

. 1 cup: Cooking oil

. Salt to taste

Method

Marinate the chicken wings with buttermilk and salt for two to four hours. The longer you marinate, the more flavourful and juicy your wings will be. Grind garlic, ginger, red chillies, cumin, pepper and oregano with 1/4 cup of oil to a smooth paste. Set it aside. You will need this later. The next step is to fry the wings. Add a cup of oil to a pan. Keep the flame medium. As the oil heats up, get the batter for your chicken wings ready. For this, mix corn flour and all-purpose flour in a bowl and beat an egg in another. Dunk the marinated wings in egg, coat it with the flour mix and leave them carefully into the hot oil. Fry until golden brown. After it's done, move the wings to a plate and drain the excess oil using a paper towel. In a pan, heat oil on a medium flame and add your ground paste. Add honey and 1/2 cup of water. Let the sauce simmer. Season it with salt. Toss your fried chicken wings in. Once coated with sauce, garnish with spring onions and sesame. The dish is best eaten with chilled beer.

Hot tip: Want to try a healthier option? Bake the wings in the oven instead of deep-frying. It is equally tasty.

