Winged fleek

Practice makes perfect — that's the only way to flaunt winged eye make-up. Till now.

Elaborate eye make-up can be traced back in history to as early as 400 BC, when royal in ancient Egyptian palaces lined the waterlines of their eyes. The belief was that the more the make-up you wore, the higher your status. And so, the Egyptians opted for the kohl look, by winging it out and introducing the world to the first cat eye. It made a comeback in the 1980s, when music icons Madonna and Cyndi Lauper flaunted it, and today, has become a versatile style that make your eyes pop, while looking effortlessly edgy. But the effort it takes to make the perfect arch, and then fill it up, isn't everyone's cup of tea. But the wing in a blink — an eyeliner pen by Nykaa that was recently launched — ensures getting this look is an effortless one. It comes with a winged stamp on one end and a lining tip on the other.

What's cool is that they've literally taken a stamp that could be an art supply and placed it at one end of the pen to give a liner which helps with the most difficult aspect of wearing make-up — to get a sharp, accurate curve, and thickness. Simply place the stamp on the outer corner of your eye and gently press it down. Hold for three seconds and you get the perfect wing at the edge of your eye. Now, flip and use the felt tip to shape and fill in. Make sure you angle the pen to control the thickness of the line.

