'Wink girl' Priya Prakash Varrier has fangirl moment on meeting south superstar Mohanlal
Priya Prakash Varrier, aka the 'wink girl', became an internet sensation last year due to her famous wink video. She, however, had a fangirl moment when she met south icon Mohanlal
Priya Prakash Varrier, better known as the 'wink' girl, posted a photo on Instagram with South icon Mohanlal. She captioned it, "Is this real? Been pinching myself... I consider myself the luckiest to have met the legend and spent a few minutes with him.
Is this even real?!Been pinching myself since the day this happened ðÂÂ¥°I consider myself the luckiest to have met this legend and spent a few minutes with him.I am humbled that I got to touch his feet and seek his blessings for all my future endeavours!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂPadmabhushan Padmasri Bharat Dr. lieutenant colonel @mohanlal sir aka nammade swantham lalettanðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»
I am humbled that I got to touch his feet and seek his blessings (sic)." Priya has quite a fan following herself but it was a fangirl moment for her when she met Mohanlal. Last year, Priya had made headlines after her 'wink' video went viral. It was a video from her Mollywood movie Oru Adaar Love, and it quickly turned her into an internet sensation. Oru Adaar Love is expected to hit screens on February 14, 2019, in both Telugu and Malayalam.
Priya has another project about to go on floors titled Sridevi Bungalow. The film's teaser was released recently, but the shoot has been put on hold after controversies surrounding the concept of the film surfaced.
