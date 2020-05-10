'Wink Wink' girl Priya Prakash Varrier makes her TikTok debut, creates sensation!

In 2018, Priya Prakash Varrier's video of her now world-famous wink went viral on social media and that created a sensation. Even Bollywood celebrities couldn't stop hailing her for her beautiful looks and expressions. And now, the actress is back to hook the netizens.

Given the current craze and hysteria of TikTok, she has now made her debut on the same and created sensation again. She has uploaded as many as three videos and they cannot be missed. In the first video, she announced how she has joined TikTok and thanked fans for all the love.

Have a look right here:

In the second video, she asked all her followers and fans to keep supporting her, and the video was funnier than the previous one. Watch it:

And in the last one, she shared a heart and wrote- Much Love. Have a look right here:

Well, Priya is indeed a gorgeous actress and we are looking forward to more such videos from her in the coming days!

