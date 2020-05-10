Search

'Wink Wink' girl Priya Prakash Varrier makes her TikTok debut, creates sensation!

Published: May 10, 2020, 16:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Priya Prakash Varrier, who created a national sensation after her wink, has made her fans crazy again by debuting on TikTok. Check out some of her videos on Instagram!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Priya Prakash Varrier
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Priya Prakash Varrier

In 2018, Priya Prakash Varrier's video of her now world-famous wink went viral on social media and that created a sensation. Even Bollywood celebrities couldn't stop hailing her for her beautiful looks and expressions. And now, the actress is back to hook the netizens.

Given the current craze and hysteria of TikTok, she has now made her debut on the same and created sensation again. She has uploaded as many as three videos and they cannot be missed. In the first video, she announced how she has joined TikTok and thanked fans for all the love.

Have a look right here:

In the second video, she asked all her followers and fans to keep supporting her, and the video was funnier than the previous one. Watch it:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

It’s #priya.prakash.varrier99 ðKeep supporting!

A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrierð« (@priya.p.varrier) onMay 7, 2020 at 6:56am PDT

And in the last one, she shared a heart and wrote- Much Love. Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Much loveð

A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrierð« (@priya.p.varrier) onMay 7, 2020 at 6:58am PDT

Well, Priya is indeed a gorgeous actress and we are looking forward to more such videos from her in the coming days!

