Winner of Songdew contest Deepak Rathore talks about music

famous-personalities

Deepak Rathore is the winner of 'Get Featured on Midday.com contest' organised by Songdew.com'

Deepak Rathore

Tell us about your band?

Deepak Rathore is a singer-songwriter from India. With more than 60k subscribers on his Youtube channel and more than 3 million views on his music videos, Deepak Rathore has certainly achieved a name for himself in the Indie music community. It started from some school singing sessions and picked up pace when I started my engineering in Chandigarh formed a band and we use to jam daily. I did major compositions and lyrics in Shimla and many parts of Himachal. Travelling a lot and writing. Dehradun also plays an important part in giving shape to my music. Finally started recording originals in 2013. The song like 'Shimla Tha Ghar' 'Suna Pada' 'Ja Tujhko’ 'Pahadan' received a very warm response and crossed millions of views on youtube.

Who are your biggest music influences?

The major influences are from day to day life and from the people around me. As we are located near hills of Uttrakhand and Himachal a lot of influence comes from the sound of nature and the hills. Apart from these, my other influencers are bands like Euphoria, Agnee and Lucky Ali, Goo Goo Dolls, Snow Petrol, kodaline, Imagine Dragons, Passenger, Jon Mayer, Jason Mraz.

Details of any debut EP/LP/Album release (name, year etc.)

1st EP/ALBUM-KAGAZ KI NAAV

It included hits such as 'Shimla Tha Ghar', Ja Tujhko', Suna Pada' and ' Pahadan' which were a massive success on youtube with over 3 million views on multiple videos.

Any upcoming tour/release?

DRP is all set to launch a new album titled 'Chup Sa Shor'. This album/EP also includes 5 songs

'Duur Hai Vo', which was recently got released. The other songs in the album are ' Pankh tere', 'Talli' and 'Gayi to Gayi’, Chup Sa Shor.

Your most exciting gig/moment in musical journey so far? What was so special about it?

The very first song 'Shimla The Ghar' came into limelight during a gig, when a very popular Punjabi Record label liked the song and decided to produce and release it.

Who would you like to collaborate with?

I Dream to Collaborate with Artists like Euphoria, Papon, Lucky Ali some day.

Your first break? First big moment?

When the very first single got picked up and produced by the biggest Punjabi Record label in the North- Speed Records , as the first ever Hindi Song them.

Any special achievements?

Recently listed as the Top 15 most prominent bands in the country by Sennheiser. Awarded as a youth icon by Himachal Pradesh University.The Last three single released crossed a 3 million views on Youtube with more than 65k subscribers.

Deepak Rathore is the winner of 'Get Featured on Midday.com contest' organised by Songdew.com'

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates