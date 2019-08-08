Winner of Songdew contest Mahima Dayal talks about music

famous-personalities

Mahima Dayal is the winner of 'Get Featured on mid-day.com contest' organised by Songdew.com

Mahima Dayal

Tell us about your band? (When it was formed, place of origin, background story, etc.)

Bawari Basanti came into being when I decided to come back to Delhi, after working at Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music and take up music professionally. There wasn't like a particular moment when BawariBasanti became an act, it has been a sound, which has been a part of me for as long as I can consciously remember.

Now, after over 7 years of making music with musicians from across India and abroad, I am finally making music for myself, and my writing and recording process actually varies with every track. So, each track has a different vibe and the EP cannot be pigeon-holed into a particular genre.

I started learning Hindustani classical music from my grandmother when I was less than twelve years old. She would take music classes in our family home in Karol Bagh. She taught me for many years, and her voice never left me even after she was gone. For me, BawariBasanti was born when my grandmother took me to give my music exams at Gandharva Mahavidyalaya and finally found my voice when I decided to write music which was more relevant to our reality and times.

Using my musical education as the backbone, I am trying to make simple music that is relatable and also drives home a certain feeling or idea that can not simply be put in words.

All the music for BawariBasanti is composed, recorded and produced in my bedroom studio. After writing my songs, I am always on the lookout for offbeat collaborators and instrumentalists whose sound would add to that particular composition. This is how I met Ejaz Hussain, who has played the sarangi on one of my favourite tracks from the EP, 'Chalein Kahin'



Who are your biggest music influences?

while growing up, my grandmother would always play bhatktimaala volume 1, 2 & 3, almost all the time in her bedroom. These cassettes comprised bhajans and songs by so many amazing artists like Shruti Sadolikar, Bhimsen Joshi, Pandit Rajan and Sajan Mishra and Gundecha Brothers, Kishori Amonkar, Veena Sahasrabuddhe to name a few. Their voices have always been at the back of my head and play a major role in shaping my vocal delivery techniques. I am constantly collecting Lps from my favourite singers. The most recent one I purchased from Pagal Records, was a rare collection all Thumries sung by Begum Akhtar.

Now given access to unlimited music online, I can only mention a few bands and artists that are currently on my playlist. Right now I have a 'Room Cleaning Playlist' on Itunes with artists and bands like; Masego, Ali Sethi, Nicholas Jar, Peter Cat & Recording Company, Shubha Mudgal, Tierra Whack, The Black Keys, Snarky Puppy, and Vulfpeck.

Any interesting story behind the band name?

BawariBasanti was a pen name I had to use to be able to write for publications outside of the newspaper I used to be a reporter for in 2013. Their company policy did not allow us to write for multiple publications, but money was tight and I wanted to do as much as possible so would do so other jobs under this pseudonym. A few years and a couple of jobs later, the name stuck with me and it slowly became like an alter ego for when I needed to perform on stage and not be affected by the hash industry personally.

Details of any debut EP/LP/Album release (name, year etc.)

I am currently releasing my debut EP, Underwater. I’ve just had a lot of issues with anxiety and depression over the past few years. I was always the weird kid at school, boys weren’t into me and I wasn’t one of the popular girls. I have felt like an outcast my whole life, and I built this really strong foundation of low self-esteem and only when I make music do I feel like another person. I think, maybe accidentally. I don’t know. Every song that I wrote that felt like I was just telling my story and my story is just kind of emo. So, it has been really therapeutic to put it all out there and have people relate to it. Because it makes me feel less of an outsider. This EP is called Underwater because that how I would feel when I would want people to listen to what I wanted to say, but couldn't really say anything. Being Underwater is also a time when you can block out the world and the sound of your brain become so clear. Every song in the EP talks about different kinds of struggle that we all face but just don't listen to how we feel about it Underwater. I am also releasing a rap song, Izehaar which has been produced by Vedang and is a strong stand against moral policing in our country. So, that would be something completely different from what I have previously released.

Your most exciting gig/moment in the musical journey so far? What was so special about it?

Performing at Orleans, in France, with my Indo-French collaboration, Spicy Frog. It was special because of the music that we made together and the amazing chemistry this band had. I miss this act. We made some good music together and then the band couldn't do any more tours because of logistics and lack of funding. You will find the music on youtube, but it was such fire to perform those songs!

Who would you like to collaborate with?

Spicy Frog once more! currently thinking about writing to Maatibani, Prem Joshua and Karsh Kale. I will, today.

Your first break? First big moment?

When we opened for Lucky Ali for a show hosted by People For Animals, at SiriFort Auditorium, in 2014.

Any special achievements?

My collaboration with producer Akshay Johar on our song titled storm was nominated for GIMA best non-film song in 2016.

