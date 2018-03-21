Winning Davis Cup tough without playing together on Tour: Vijay Amritraj

he All India Tennis Association (AITA) has teamed up Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna for the next month's tie against China despite latter's reservations about being paired with the veteran legend



Vijay Amritraj

Tennis great Vijay Amritraj says there should be least controversy with regards to India's doubles combination in Davis Cup since the doubles match matters only when there are "even singles matches".

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has teamed up Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna for the next month's tie against China despite latter's reservations about being paired with the veteran legend. Asked if it was a good idea to pair the players, who do not share chemistry, Amritraj said "I don't know" but pointed that those players, who play together on the Tour are likely to have a better chance to win in Davis Cup too. In this case, both Paes and Bopanna play with different partners on the ATP Tour. "It's a such secondary issue for me. The first issue is always four singles. Our goal is to get into the World Group and play well in the World Group.

To get into the World Group, you need to have top-50 players. Every other issue is going to come and go. "They are making a mountain out of a molehill, to be honest," Amritraj said during an interaction on the sidelines of Road to Wimbledon (RTW) event.

