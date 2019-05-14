Winning is addictive: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

football

Manchester City boss Guardiola sends out warning to rivals after guiding his team to back-to-back EPL titles; insists side will only get better next season

City boss Guardiola lifts the EPL trophy on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his side's rivals that the English champions will only get stronger after holding off Liverpool to become the first side in a decade to retain the Premier League.

City came from behind to beat Brighton 4-1 on Sunday and take the title by just one point from Liverpool, despite the Reds amassing a club record 97 points. City could become the first side to ever win a domestic treble in England should they beat Watford in the FA Cup final next weekend.

But Guardiola is already looking ahead to next season and strengthening his squad to repeat the feats he achieved in winning three titles in a row at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

"Winning is so addictive and of course in a few days we have the FA Cup," said Guardiola, who has now won eight league titles in 10 seasons as a coach.

"After [we'll] prepare well, take the right decisions for next season to come back stronger because Liverpool will maintain it I think and the other ones will be better. I think [Manchester] United must come back, Chelsea one more year with [Maurizio] Sarri will be better, Tottenham we have seen [get to the] final of the Champions League and Arsenal, when they make what they have to do, will be there as well.

"We know it, but we accept the challenge and I promise you we will come back and I have the feeling we will be stronger next season."

