Winning return for Bihar in domestic cricket after beating Nagaland

Bihar put up a solid batting display led by Babul Kumar's 121 not out to cruise to the 254-run target with 38 balls to spare

Bihar returned to domestic cricket with an easy eight-wicket win over Nagaland in a plate group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament here on yesterday. Back to the domestic fold after a gap of 18 years, Bihar put up a solid batting display led by Babul Kumar's 121 not out to cruise to the 254-run target with 38 balls to spare.

Babul's knock came off just 119 balls with 15 fours and a six as he along with opener Vikash Ranjan (47) put together 116 runs to lay the foundation. After Ranjan's departure, the No 3 batsman held the fort with Keshav Kumar joining the party with a brisk 76 not out off 69 balls, studded with six fours and three sixes in match-winning 130 unbroken partnership.

Opting to bat, debutants Nagaland got off to a promising start with opener Nitesh Lochab's 79 from 69 balls (12x4, 2x6). But Samar Quadri (3/35) put on the brakes with a twin blow of Lochab and Sedezhalie Rupero (35) as Nagaland were restricted to a modest 253/8. Elsewhere in Vadodara, Puducherry became the first Plate team to win a Vijay Hazare match with an eight-wicket win over Manipur.

Manipur folded for a paltry 120 after Puducherry opted to field. Sarag Udheshi (4/20), Sagar Trivedi (3/47) shared seven wickets between them as Manipur struggled to get a partnership going. Shashank Singh (63 not out) along with Himachal Pradesh veteran Parash Dogra (21 not out) sweated little to cruise to the target in 25.3 overs.

At Nadiad, Taruwar Kohli scored a run-a-ball 127 to take Mizoram to 234/8 which was not enough as Arunachal Pradesh logged four points from the plate group. Opener Samarth Seth led Arunachal's chase with a 107, while Kshitiz Sharma gave good support with a quick 61 as they romped home with 18 balls to spare.

