Wins and losses at the MTV gala

Black Panther and TV show Stranger Things reigned at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, winning the most film awards and dominating the television field yesterday. The show was hosted by Tiffany Haddish, who too took home an award for Best Comedic Performance in Girls Trip. The highest honours of the night were given to actor and writer Lena Waithe, who got The Trailblazer Award, while actor Chris Pratt won The Generation Award.



Chadwick Boseman received two trophies — Best Hero and Best Movie Performance, while actor Michael B Jordan received an award for being the Best Villain. Boseman even gave his Best Hero award to real-life hero James Shaw Jr, who fought off a gunman at the Tennessee Waffle House shooting earlier this year. The Best Fight Award was bagged by Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman.

