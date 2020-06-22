Radhika Apte's directorial debut wins the Best Midnight Short at the Palm Springs International Short Festival

Radhika Apte, after delivering stellar performances as an actress has donned the director's hat. The actress released the trailer of her first short film titled Sleepwalkers that received immense love and appreciation from all across. The audiences and friends from the industry have also appreciated the actress turned director for her donning the director's hat.

Palms Spring International Short Fest was recently conducted online where the team announced Radhika's directorial debut a winner for 'The Best Midnight Short' in the Midnight Short category. Just one film down and Radhika is already receiving awards as a director too which is highly praiseworthy. Have a look at Apte's Instagram post right here:

