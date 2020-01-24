Winter has come

It's that time of the year when social media feeds and restaurant menus are tinted with the luscious red of strawberries — after all, it's hard to imagine winter in the city without upping your intake of this flavourful fruit. However, it isn't just strawberries that you should be indulging in this winter. Nutritionists point out that eating seasonal, locally-grown produce can pack a delightful punch of flavours and nutritional benefits. "Eating seasonally also promotes balance with the earth's resources and its life forms. Modern agricultural and food processing techniques have led to many foods being available around the year. However, recent research indicates that the nutritional content of food changes depending on the season it was produced in. Fruits and vegetables that have been produced out of season are often covered in pesticides, waxes, and preservatives in order to maintain their fresh appearance," says holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho. He, and other experts, list five fruits and vegetables that you should be eating more of, this winter.

Turnips

Often mistaken for a root vegetable, the turnip belongs to the same family as cabbage. Turnip greens contain a high concentration of carotenoids (lutein and beta-carotene). Lutein helps protect the eyes from harmful UV rays and excessive exposure to blue light emitted by phone and PC screens. Turnips are also a good source of potassium, which helps lower blood pressure and prevent cardiovascular disease. "Use turnips like you would use a potato — eat them baked or boiled in stews, soups and stir-fries, or lightly steamed with some butter, salt or lemon juice," says Carlyne Remedios, nutritionist at Digestive Health Institute by Dr Muffi.

Mustard leaves or sarson

Mustard leaves are brimming with dietary fibre, vitamins K and C, calcium, magnesium, manganese, iron, sulphur and potassium. They contain glucosinolate, a plant chemical that has anti-cancer properties (and also gives the greens their delicious bitter taste). Eat mustard leaves in the form of sarson ka saag, combined with other winter veggies such as spinach and bathua (pigweed), suggests nutritionist Karishma Chawla.

Red carrots

Winter carrots are bright orange-red and sweeter to taste. This root vegetable has immense lung and liver detoxification properties, and is considered one of the most effective superfoods in cases of liver cancer, liver cirrhosis and other liver conditions. It is rich in Vitamin A and beta-carotene, which improves eye health and helps prevent as well as manage macular degeneration. Whip red carrots into a smoothie, juice them, use them in soups, or eat them steamed, stir-fried or roasted, says Remedios.

Ber

This small, oval fruit tastes much like apples. It is high in fibre, and is therefore helpful in treating and preventing constipation. This fruit was also extensively used in ancient Chinese medicine traditions to treat insomnia and anxiety, as it was thought to have sedative effects and promote sound sleep. Initial animal studies point to this fruit's ability to improve memory and protect brain cells from damage. Although further research is ongoing, it is thought to have the potential to treat dementia, Remedios informs. Eat this fruit as a tasty, convenient and pocket-friendly snack.

Surti papdi or flat peas

A seasonal ingredient that is a common sight across markets in winter, surti papdi or flat peas, have a delicious flavour, and is packed with nutrients. It is used in preparing undhiyu, a classic dish from Gujarat. These beans are a low-calorie vegetable and possess very little fat content. It has moderate amounts of fibre and is a source of vitamin C, phosphorous, calcium, potassium and magnesium.

Strawberries

These tiny nutritional powerhouses are rich sources of vitamin C. In fact, 10 strawberries contain more vitamin C than one orange. They are also a good source of manganese, which is essential for the metabolism of amino acids, cholesterol, glucose and carbohydrates. Manganese also plays an important role in bone formation, blood clotting and reducing inflammation. The distinctive red colour comes from antioxidants called anthocyanins. Anthocyanins are beneficial in inhibiting platelet aggression (the cause of blood clots). They also help lower blood pressure and keep your blood vessels more elastic, says Chawla.



Luke Coutinho and Karishma Chawla

