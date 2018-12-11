Winter Session: Narendra Modi urges political parties to take up issues of public interest

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec.11, 2018. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday urged all parties to utilise the Winter Session of Parliament for public interest rather than political interests. Speaking outside Parliament before the start of the session, the prime minister asked leaders of various political parties to participate in debates, discuss issues of public interest and work towards resolving them.

Modi hoped that the session would be constructive and members would participate in debates on key issues concerning the public, even if sharper. He hoped the winter session would function more than its stipulated time.

"I am confident that political parties will keep public interest in mind and make use of this session to utilise it for furthering public interests and not parties interests," he told reporters.

Modi said this Winter Session of Parliament is important and everyone should participate in discussion. "There should be debate, discussion and dialogue," he said. The Winter Session of Parliament starts Tuesday and will end on January 8.

