Winter spell ends as minimum temperature of Mumbai rises

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The winter spell of Mumbai seems to be coming to an end. On Friday, the India Meteorological Department recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees at its Santacruz observatory.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius on Monday which is the highest minimum temperature recorded in February after 2016.

The maximum temperature has also been on the rise since Monday. The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees on Friday.

"The winter season is packing up in Maharashtra with the maximum temperature model guidance indicating that temperatures could rise in the state in the next four days," said K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western region).

The city witnessed a cold spell last week with minimum temperature rising 14.2 degrees on Friday morning. The lowest temperature which was 10.6 degrees was recorded at Panvel followed by 11.3 degrees at Borivli.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates