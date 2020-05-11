WIP: Ravindra Jadeja shares workout photo from home in Gujarat

Known as one of the finest Indian all-rounders as well as fielder, Ravindra Jadeja, is working hard at home to keep himself fit amid lockdown.

Ravindra Jadeja may not be able to have access to the cricket pitch and the training sessions but that has not stopped him from keeping himself in shape.

Jaddu, as he is fondly called, shared a photo on Instagram after he finished off a workout and he called it 'work in progress' Take a look at the post below.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif, rated as one of the best fielders the country produced, on Sunday said Jadeja is right up there in the current team led by Virat Kohli as far as fielding is concerned. He also said the team lacks a complete fielder.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news