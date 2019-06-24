Wipe off in style

things-to-do

What goes on, must come off too - here's a guide on the best tools for make-up removal

Ask any make-up lover what the cardinal sin in the world of beauty is and they'll point out this one — not removing make-up from your face before hitting the sack. The disadvantages are more than just soiled pillowcases. Skincare expert Dr Aneesh Sheth says, "Leaving make-up on can clog pores, dry the skin, give allergies and make skin sensitive to the sun and other cosmetics." Make-up artist Clint Fernandes adds, "Let the skin breathe and be free from excessive layers, especially at night when it is resting.

Besides, leaving on eye make-up can cause clogging of the tear ducts and build-up of particles around the cornea and inside the eyes." Make-up artist Cherag Bambboat too warns, "If your skin has residue from the earlier make-up, the fresh coat that you apply has a higher chance of oxidising — not pretty, for sure."



Clint Fernandes

Recently, actor Shailene Woodley revealed that she uses body wash to remove make-up. Of course, dermatologists won't approve but it is better than not taking it off at all. Then again, when you walk into stores with their cute packaging and easy-on-pocket prices for make-up removal wipes (great smelling), cotton pads (in pink and pastels), and micellar water, erasers, balms and milks (in charming tins and bottles), the urge to buy only gets stronger.

But even with removers, you ought to know what works for you. Just like make-up, they too should be based on skin types. Bambboat suggests, "Use only removers that maintain the pH-balance of your skin. Cleansing milk or cream-based removers are ideal for dry skin. For oily skin, gel-based removers are best. Good micellar water helps pull out dirt, oil and make-up, dissolves all of it and gets them to stick to the micelle while also not drying the skin and maintaining hydration level without stripping the skin off its lipid barrier."

Eyeing this

Fernandes says, "Always take off stubborn eye make-up first to restrict the smudging of mascara and eyeshadow, then take off make-up from the rest of the face so that you don't have to clean twice." Bambboat recommends bi-phased eye make-up removers as they are a combination of water-soluble oil and water or gel base. "Upon shaking the bottle, it forms an amazing emulsifying cleanser. Dab it on the lid for a few seconds to dissolve the makeup and wipe out." he adds.

Fernandes's make-up removal guide

Step one: Use a gentle yet powerful make-up wipe to take off all the make-up. If you are using a makeup-removing fluid with a cotton pad, wet the cotton slightly before using the fluid. Remove the make-up in upward and outward sweeps. Step two: Spray the face with good quality rose water and repeat step one to take out all traces. Step three: Follow with a face wash, based on your skin type. Next, use a toner and then hydrating moisturiser to keep the skin fresh and supple. There you are. Squeaky clean and ready to take on heavy duty make-up the next day.

Style tip

Long before the influx of make-up removal products in the market, most actors and models used baby oil for removing makeup and "it did work like a charm," says Fernandes.

