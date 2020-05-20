Wish this picture could remain complete: Neetu shares family picture with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir, Riddhima

The world woke up to a terrible news of the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30. Rishi had been battling cancer since 2018. He wasn't just a phenomenal actor but also a very lively and lovable human. As exhilarating as his on-screen persona, his real-life demeanour was just as entertaining. His last rites were performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, near the H.N Reliance hospital where he was admitted. The late actor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Shahni.

After his death, Bollywood celebrities poured tributes and homages on social media. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has been sharing a lot of pictures on her social media account with her father. Recently, Neetu Kapoor also shared a heartbreaking family picture on her Instagram account. The picture shows Rishi in happier times with Neetu, children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, and granddaughter Samara. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "How I wish this picture could remain complete as is (sic)".

Before this, Neetu had shared a picture of Rishi with a drink in his hands and a smile on his face. She captioned it: "End of our story (sic)".

View this post on Instagram End of our story âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) onMay 1, 2020 at 11:20pm PDT

Her daughter, Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, has also been sharing a lot of pictures on her social media account of her late father. Just like her mother, Riddhima also shared a beautiful family picture. Riddhima didn't caption the picture but only put a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) onMay 17, 2020 at 4:48am PDT

Before this, she had shared a picture of herself with a framed monochrome picture of the late veteran actor. She captioned the picture as, "Love you always (sic)".

View this post on Instagram Love you always Papa ... A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) onMay 12, 2020 at 5:24am PDT

Rishi left behind millions of memories for all his fans and Cinema lovers that can never be forgotten. With a career of over five decades and tons of blockbusters and classics, we shall make sure he's always alive and among us!

