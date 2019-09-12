Wish to buy co-ord set? Here's all you need to know before buying one

Co-ord sets have taken the fashion world by storm. From Priyanka Chopra to Nushrat Bharucha, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have accepted this latest fad in the market of trends, and women can't get enough of it. While a lot of actresses have accepted this high-end fashion, we are here to give you some amazing options for co-ords, before you invest in one. Well, just one co-ord set is not enough too!

Nushrat Bharucha at the special screening of Dream Girl/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Things you should consider before you get your very own co-ord set are - there's a lot in fashion, but decide which one do you prefer first! There are floral, pastels, stripped, and of course to top it all, and all-time in fashion, satin. Once you start searching for any, you have to decide which one will suit your body type. There are more options for it like a skirt co-ord, shorts one or just wide-legged pants, it's time to decide and invest in one of the best pairs you'd like to own!

Striped co-ords Set:

This image is from Amazon and it is for representational purpose only

Spruce up your wardrobe with this striped co-ord set - a skirt and a top, and slay the next casual outing with this trendy attire. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out, or don this one with pretty metallic heels and make this one a perfect party outfit. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 749 only. Shop here.

Formal co-ord set:

Make way for the matchy-matchy trend this season as style gets streamlined with co-ord sets. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 795 only. Shop here.

Tracksuit co-ord set:

Top to toe prints, be it with crop tops, skorts and skirts all are currently slaying the internet. Break it up with a waist belt and add a quirky clutch for instant style. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 799 only. Shop here.

