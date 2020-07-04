Wishes pour in as off-spinner Harbhajan Singh turns 40

The cricket fraternity took to social media to wish veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh as he turned 40 on Friday. Here are some messages:

Virat Kohli: "Wishing you a very happy birthday Bhajju Pa @harbhajan_singh. May god bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead."

Yuvraj Singh: "Is it your happy 40 or 47? Here's a glimpse of the wonderful years spent together pulling each other's leg, sometimes pants too. U have always proved to the world Singh u will always be king. After quarantine party to leni hai 100 percent. Love u paaji @harbhajan_singh."

VVS Laxman: "Wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very happy birthday. May you experience joy and continue to share it with people around you. Have a great day and fabulous year ahead."

Shikhar Dhawan: "@harbhajan_singh pahji janamdin diyan lakh lakh vadhayiaan. Let's grab a bat and ball and celebrate together once this is all over."

Suresh Raina: "Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh! One of the greatest match-winners and an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable and heartwarming. Thank you for always being there for me and everything that you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation."

Geeta Basra: "Happy Birthday Hubby dearest! Sadly under the circumstances you can't celebrate the way we had planned but have still tried to make it as special as you are! They say 40s are about being naughty so time to let your hair down and enjoyyyy.. love you loads.. stay blessed and forever happy...@harbhajan3."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever