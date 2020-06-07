Wishes pour in by Ajinkya Rahane's teammates, as he turns 32

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who turned 32 on Saturday, was wished by his teammates on their respective social media handles. Ajinkya last played in India's Test series in New Zealand. He would have turned up for the Delhi Capitals this year in the Indian Premier League but the tournament, which was due to start on March 29 and later April 15, has been postponed indefinitely due to the

COVID-19 pandemic.

Virat Kohli: "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jinx and a great year ahead. @ajinkyarahane88."

Ravi Shastri: "Many happy returns of the day, @ajinkyarahane88. Have a wonderful year ahead #HappyBirthdayAjinkyaRahane."

Rohit Sharma: "Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88 have a great day with your family. Best wishes."

Ravichandran Ashwin: "Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88, waiting for you to snap up those catches at slip asap. Have a good day and beyond buddy."

Cheteshwar Pujara: "Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88 bro! May this year bring you lots of success and happiness."

Wriddhiman Saha: "Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy. Happy birthday! @ajinkyarahane88."

