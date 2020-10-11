Wishes pour in for Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday as the legend turns 78

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the greatest actors and biggest stars of Indian Cinema. His contribution to movies has been of more than five decades. His rags to riches story is arguably one of the most inspiring ones. Today, on October 11, as the legend turns 78, actors have taken to their social media accounts to wish him on this special day.

Talking about Ajay Devgn first, who worked with him in films like Major Saab, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Satyagraha, and Khakee, shared a picture with the legend and this is what he had to write for him, have a look at his tweet right here:

Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir ð@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/joqUulMPUy — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh had a unique birthday wish for the star. He shared a picture with Abhishek Bachchan when they both paid a tribute to the icon. Have a look right here:

. @juniorbachchan & me having our own moment as @SrBachchan Sir on stage. Don’t miss our version of the Iconic Saara Jamana Jacket with lights. The Unforgettable Tour 2008. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/CMSSfBA4Wu — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 11, 2020

Another legendary actor Kamal Haasan had this to write for Bachchan- "Growing taller in stature every year through his body of work, Amitji @SrBachchan always remains a dear friend. An inspiration loved by generations of Indians, I wish him many more years of health and happiness." (sic)

Kiara Advani tweeted- "Happiest Birthday to the one and only @SrBachchan Sir! God bless you always." (sic)

Ram Charan shared a picture with the actor where he could be seen in his Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, have a look:

Happy Birthday @SrBachchan Garu !!!



Keep inspiring us and generations to come with your extraordinary body of work. pic.twitter.com/qtU3jR3IIk — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 11, 2020

Kiccha Sudeepa also shared two pictures with the actor and this is what he wrote for the Superstar:

Your Aura, persona and charm always inspires @SrBachchan sir.

Wishing you many more years of good health.

Blessed to have had the opportunities to seeing you from close and getting to share screen with you.

Happy returns sir.

ðð¼ pic.twitter.com/ySxaRIWHkg — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 11, 2020

And the same goes for Mahesh Babu who had this to write for Bachchan:

Wishing the living legend @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. You’re an inspiration for me and a million others around the world. Happiness and good health always sir ð pic.twitter.com/6VhDYRGmFZ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 11, 2020

Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt note for the star, here it is:

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for multiple films like Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra, and a massive project with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

