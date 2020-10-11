Wishes pour in for Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday as the legend turns 78
Right from Ajay Devgn to Mahesh Babu to Vicky Kaushal to Anushka Sharma, celebrities took to their social media accounts to wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday as the legend turned 78.
Amitabh Bachchan is one of the greatest actors and biggest stars of Indian Cinema. His contribution to movies has been of more than five decades. His rags to riches story is arguably one of the most inspiring ones. Today, on October 11, as the legend turns 78, actors have taken to their social media accounts to wish him on this special day.
Talking about Ajay Devgn first, who worked with him in films like Major Saab, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Satyagraha, and Khakee, shared a picture with the legend and this is what he had to write for him, have a look at his tweet right here:
Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir ð@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/joqUulMPUy— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2020
Riteish Deshmukh had a unique birthday wish for the star. He shared a picture with Abhishek Bachchan when they both paid a tribute to the icon. Have a look right here:
. @juniorbachchan & me having our own moment as @SrBachchan Sir on stage. Don’t miss our version of the Iconic Saara Jamana Jacket with lights. The Unforgettable Tour 2008. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/CMSSfBA4Wu— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 11, 2020
Another legendary actor Kamal Haasan had this to write for Bachchan- "Growing taller in stature every year through his body of work, Amitji @SrBachchan always remains a dear friend. An inspiration loved by generations of Indians, I wish him many more years of health and happiness." (sic)
Kiara Advani tweeted- "Happiest Birthday to the one and only @SrBachchan Sir! God bless you always." (sic)
Ram Charan shared a picture with the actor where he could be seen in his Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, have a look:
Happy Birthday @SrBachchan Garu !!!— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 11, 2020
Keep inspiring us and generations to come with your extraordinary body of work. pic.twitter.com/qtU3jR3IIk
Kiccha Sudeepa also shared two pictures with the actor and this is what he wrote for the Superstar:
Your Aura, persona and charm always inspires @SrBachchan sir.— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 11, 2020
Wishing you many more years of good health.
Blessed to have had the opportunities to seeing you from close and getting to share screen with you.
Happy returns sir.
ðð¼ pic.twitter.com/ySxaRIWHkg
And the same goes for Mahesh Babu who had this to write for Bachchan:
Wishing the living legend @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. You’re an inspiration for me and a million others around the world. Happiness and good health always sir ð pic.twitter.com/6VhDYRGmFZ— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 11, 2020
Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt note for the star, here it is:
On the work front, the actor is gearing up for multiple films like Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra, and a massive project with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
-
Born on October 11, 1942, Amitabh Bachchan's actual surname was Shrivastava. His father, acclaimed poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, had adopted the pen name, Bachchan. So, the family adopted this surname. Big B was initially named Inquilaab, inspired by the phrase Inquilab Zindabad.
In picture: Amitabh Bachchan with parents Harivansh Rai and Teji Bachchan.
-
Amitabh Bachchan is an alumnus of Sherwood College, Nainital. He later attended Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi.
In picture: A young Amitabh Bachchan from a rare family photo.
-
Big B had penned an emotional note on his blog in which he mentioned how his mother Teji Bachchan had helped him in stepping into the world of theatre. He wrote, "She introduced me to theatre, films and music and to ballroom dancing. She took me to the floor at Gaylords, that popular restaurant in Connaught Place, Delhi, one evening. She sacrificed her all to give my father his space and time... knowing how valuable it would be for a poet, a thinker and philosopher to be so. Finding my brother and me on the victory podium in the topmost stand at the school athletics meet, she would pull out that box camera, take photographs and decorate her bedroom with all the winning cups I won."
In picture: A young Amitabh Bachchan with his mother Teji Bachchan.
-
Big B had also recalled his childhood birthdays when his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, would always compose and recite a poem for him. "It was a family tradition," the veteran actor recalled, adding: "But this tradition took an entirely new definition when, after my near-fatal accident in 1984 (when he nearly lost his life after a shooting accident on the set of 'Coolie'), my father recited my birthday poem. It was like a new life for me. While reading the poem my father broke down. It was the only time I've seen him like that."
In picture: A young Amitabh Bachchan in his school photo.
-
A still from Amitabh Bachchan's debut film, Saat Hindustani. While shooting this film, Bachchan said he was in a terribly frightful challenge to give a shot right in the first take as they were working with a limited budget and film stock.
-
Amitabh Bachchan on his wedding day. Big B married actress Jaya Bhaduri in 1973. The couple has appeared in several films together, such as Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Bansi Birju, Ek Nazar, Mili and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
-
(Clockwise) A young Amitabh Bachchan with his mother Teji Bachchan, wife Jaya, father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and brother Ajitabh.
-
On April 28, 2020, Big B shared this picture on Instagram with the quirkiest caption, which read: Somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Instagram, unlike all the other young generation. He said, "because you can't put up a pic in a bikini" And suddenly this one popped up.. not quite a bikini, it's more 'bhara hua kini'. from my film MAHAAN .. triple role .. and today 37th year of its release!!
-
Amitabh Bachchan with his little daughter Shweta Bachchan. A doting father is helping his little one with her bathing suit.
-
Proud Papa Big B with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. While Shweta married Nikhil Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai.
-
A rare photo of Amitabh Bachchan at his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's felicitation ceremony. Harivansh Rai was a mighty follower of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's oratory skills.
-
A still from Alaap starring the legendary pair of Big B and Rekha. The much-loved on-screen jodi worked in films such as Mr. Natwarlal, Do Anjaane, Namak Haraam, Ganga Ki Saugand, Alaap, Silsila and others.
-
Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee in a still from their film Bemisaal. The duo had worked in films like Lawaaris, Ek Rishtaa, Barsaat Ki Raat, Reshma Aur Shera and others.
-
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Prada and Radhika in Aaj Ka Arjun.
-
The great Hrishikesh Mukherjee with Amitabh and Vinod Mehra while shooting for Bemisaal.
-
Amitabh Bachchan flanked by admirers at an event in Mumbai.
-
In this candid picture, Amitabh Bachchan plays director in between shots of his film.
-
Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Mrityudand.
-
Amitabh Bachchan with the legendary Dilip Kumar.
-
(From Left) Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai.
-
Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek.
-
Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan during the preview of the music of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Aks'.
-
Kajol and Ajay Devgn with Amitabh Bachchan in the early 90s.
-
Dharmendra and Big B. The duo has given one of Hindi cinema's most successful films - Sholay.
-
(From left) Javed Akhtar, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.
-
Amitabh Bachchan and Qurbani star Feroz Khan.
-
Amitabh Bachchan greets noted comedian Mehmood. Lyrist Majrooh Sultanpuri can be seen in the foreground.
-
Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty. The duo starred together in the iconic film Agneepath (1990).
-
Amitabh Bachchan and industrialist Parvez Damania at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium watching a limited-overs cricket match played between the 1983 World Cup-winning team and 1999 World Cup team.
-
Director Prakash Mehra and Big B. The actor has worked in a lot of films like Zanjeer (1973), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), Namak Halaal (1982) with Prakash Mehra.
-
Amitabh Bachchan autographs a copy of his book, 'Amitabh Bachchan: The Legend', for actress Pooja Batra and Rahul Mahajan.
-
Amitabh Bachchan admires caricatures at an exhibition held by Raj Thackeray in 1999.
-
Shatrughan Sinha and Amitabh Bachchan, the duo have starred together in films like Bombay To Goa (1972), Dostana (1980), Kaala Patthar (1979) among others.
-
Amitabh Bachchan playing Table Tennis at NSCI, Worli.
-
Tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi and Amitabh Bachchan during an exhibition match against Leander Paes and his celebrity partner Naseeruddin Shah.
-
Kapil Dev and Amitabh Bachchan at an event.
-
Amitabh Bachchan surrounded by autograph hunters on sets of one of his films.
-
Sholay team: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan.
-
Amitabh Bachchan with the late actress Sridevi.
-
Amitabh Bachchan during a game of cricket on the sets of one of his films.
-
With Waheeda Rehman and Rati Agnihotri on the sets of his film, 'Coolie'.
-
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from, 'Reshma Aur Shera'.
-
On the sets of his first film 'Saat Hindustani'.
-
Amitabh Bachchan emulates comedy in a still from one of his films.
-
Amitabh Bachchan seen clicking photos of monkeys on the sets of his film.
-
Despite being 78 years old, Amitabh Bachchan is among the most handsome men in the industry. Don't you agree with us?
Wishing the legend, a very happy birthday!
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 78th birthday on October 11, 2020. On this special occasion, we look back at some throwback moments from the Bollywood thespian's life and career over the years. Don't miss Big B's adorable childhood pictures!
