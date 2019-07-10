Wishes pour in for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his 68th birthday

national

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and a host of other politicians wished Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his 68th birthday.

Heartiest Birthday greetings to Hon Union Minister @rajnathsingh ji.

Wishing you a long life and good health! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 10, 2019

I convey my best wishes to Union Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life. @rajnathsingh — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) July 10, 2019

Wish you a very happy birthday @rajnathsingh ji. My best wishes for a long & healthy life. pic.twitter.com/dOLkvL0Erm — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 10, 2019

Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Defence Minister and our senior leader Shri @rajnathsingh ji.

Your dedication & humility continues to be the guiding force for all our BJP karyakartas.

I pray for your long & healthy life ahead for years to come. — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) July 10, 2019

Birthday Greetings to the Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh Ji. May the defence sector reach new heights of development and growth under your dedicated leadership.#rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/tYH8Vl2Cgb — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) July 10, 2019

Warm birthday greetings to Raksha Mantri & senior @BJP4India leader Sri @rajnathsingh ji.



May you continue to serve Maa Bharati years more, prayers for your good, long &happy life.#HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/lvuyvWTFXv — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) July 10, 2019

Many happy returns of the day to Shri @rajnathsingh ji. Wishing you lots of good health, happiness and success! — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 10, 2019

Birthday wishes to senior party leader and someone I immensely admire Sh @rajnathsingh ji. May you have great health, joy and continue to serve the people of India for years to come. pic.twitter.com/11Mk9G0eVq — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 10, 2019

My heartiest good wishes to Defence Minister & senior @BJP4India leader @rajnathsingh ji on his birthday, may you continue to shine and be a beacon of public service and leadership ðð — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) July 10, 2019

Birthday greetings to Shri @rajnathsingh ji. Wish him a healthy life ahead. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) July 10, 2019

Warm birthday wishes to Hon’ble Defence Minister & Sr leader of @BJP4India Shri @rajnathsingh ji, who has set an example with his illustrious career devoted to serving the nation. I pray for his good health, long life and success. — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 10, 2019

Born on July 10, 1951 into a farmer's family in then Varanasi's Babhora village, Rajnath Singh joined the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) in 1964 at age 13. He was with the RSS even when he was a lecturer in the K.B. Post Graduate College at Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Singh started his political career as Organisational Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Gorakhpur division, holding the post from 1969 to 1971.

A former RSS activist who was the Home Minister in Narendra Modi's first stint as Prime Minister, Rajnath Singh is popular in the BJP ranks and headed the party before Amit Shah took charge. An amiable politician who has friends in almost all political parties, it was when he headed the Home Ministry that the government launched a major crackdown on the Maoists and other insurgents.

