Wishes pour in for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his 68th birthday

Published: Jul 10, 2019, 12:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Here's what Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah tweeted...

Rajnath Singh. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and a host of other politicians wished Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his 68th birthday.

Here are some of the tweets...

Born on July 10, 1951 into a farmer's family in then Varanasi's Babhora village, Rajnath Singh joined the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) in 1964 at age 13. He was with the RSS even when he was a lecturer in the K.B. Post Graduate College at Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Singh started his political career as Organisational Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Gorakhpur division, holding the post from 1969 to 1971.

A former RSS activist who was the Home Minister in Narendra Modi's first stint as Prime Minister, Rajnath Singh is popular in the BJP ranks and headed the party before Amit Shah took charge. An amiable politician who has friends in almost all political parties, it was when he headed the Home Ministry that the government launched a major crackdown on the Maoists and other insurgents.

