Wishes pour in for Sonam Kapoor on 34th birthday

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor turns a year older today, and many Bollywood celebrities, including her husband, Anand Ahuja, and father, Anil Kapoor, showered their love, wishes and blessings on the actor. Anil Kapoor shared pictures where he is seen standing between Sonam and her mother Sunita Kapoor. In another monochrome picture, he is seen with a kid Sonam.

"Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor ! I can't tell you how incredibly proud we are of you! You have grown into such an exemplary human being & all we can do is stare in awe & feel inspired. Just like every year, this too will be your year in new & exciting ways! Never change! Love you!" he wrote.

Mother Sunita shared a very old picture of the glam queen where she looks all chubby and cute. She wrote, "Happy birthday my darling daughter. A heart of gold, so loving, so giving, and who will always be my baby., even when I am old. Your love shines through and I feel so proud that you are a part of me. Love you so much".

Highlighting the brother-sister bond, actor and Sonam's cousin Arjun Kapoor wished her with a lovely message. "OMG !!! It's totally your birthday today Sonam Kapoor!!! To the purest sweetest & simplest (in most aspects barring the clothes bit) soul I know, have an amazing year. Stay the way you are... Unapologetically straight forward, a little mad & the princess of your own castle !!!" Arjun wrote.

Her co-actor in Veere Di Wedding, Swara Bhaskar also extended her wish. "Happy happy birthday to the most amazing person & the nicest, most genuine celebrity I know! You are beautiful in the truest sense of the word.. I hope this year brings you more joy and peace than ever... and may you always have reason to laugh with your friends.. even if it's on stage in front of a packed industry audience!" Swara wrote.

Wishes for the birthday girl also came in from cousin Jahnvi Kapoor who called her a 'model of self-respect.'

Other actors like Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora also sent their blessings to the actor. The Saawariya actor shared a sneak peek into her birthday party probably organised by her mother.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI