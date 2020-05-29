Witching hour begins for Nushrat Bharucha

After a string of comedies, Nushrat Bharucha is ready to try her hand at horror with Chhori, the Hindi remake of the 2017 Marathi hit, Lapachhapi. The film marks the first collaboration of Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV, the American entertainment company that specialises in horror outings.



With a pregnant woman at the centre of the narrative, Lapachhapi deftly weaves a tale of terror that addresses social evils. "This genre excites me, and the story is impactful as it is anchored in the practices of our society. Abundantia is known to make films with strong female voices. As an actor, I couldn't ask for more," says Bharucha.



A still from Lapachhapi

Director Vishal Furia says he is honoured that Jack Davis, co-founder, Crypt TV, chose his Marathi offering for an adaptation. "I want to take the remake a few steps further and make it more thrilling. Partnering with Vikram [Malhotra] and Jack has been a wonderful process," says Furia, who has also helmed Criminal Justice.

