With 10 lakh COVID-19 tests per day, total count nears 15 crore

A health worker checks the temperature of train passengers upon their arrival at a railway terminus in Mumbai on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily for detection of COVID-19 has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is following a downward trajectory, as India's cumulative tests near 15 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The cumulative COVID-19 national positivity rate stands at 6.50 per cent as on date. The daily positivity rate is just 3.14 per cent. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low positivity rate, the ministry said. Nineteen states and UTs have a weekly positivity rate more than the national average. The ongoing trend of contraction of India's total active cases continues. The active caseload of the country stands at 3,78,909 which comprises 3.89 per cent of the total infections reported so far. Agencies

SC seeks response on COVID-19 guidelines

The SC sought “detailed” response from the Centre and states on issues ranging from adhering to COVID-19 guidelines on wearing of face masks and social distancing norms to implementation of fire safety guidelines in hospitals across India. The top court was hearing a suo motu case registered by it to ensure proper treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and dignified handling of bodies there.

'Goa elections: Health ministry not consulted'

The Goa Health Ministry has not been consulted vis-a-vis allowing COVID-19 positive persons to vote in the upcoming ZP polls, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. Asked to comment on it, Rane was surprised earlier but later said everyone has the right to vote and if COVID+ persons are allowed, proper precautions must be taken.

97,65,757

Total number of cases in the country as of today

1,42,105

Total no. of deaths due to the virus in India

92,50,677

Patients Recovered and discharged in India as of today

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever