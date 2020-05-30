With 116 new COVID-19 casualties, state death toll stands at 2,098

Maharashtra registered 116 single-day deaths due to the novel Coronavirus, including 38 in Mumbai. However, the doubling rate of infections on Friday increased to 15.7 days from 11 days recorded last week, a sign of improvement, said the state health department officials.

The state death toll is past 2,000, including 1,173 in city. Besides 38 in Mumbai, 17 of 116 died in Jalgaon, nine in Navi Mumbai, seven in Dhule, five in Aurangabad, three each in Bhiwandi, Nashik, Solapur, Mira-Bhayandar and Kolhapur, two each in Raigad and Amravati and one each in Panvel, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali. While 48 of these patients were senior citizens, 55 were in the age group of 40-59 years, and 75 of all the deceased suffered from other ailments. Forty-six of them died over the past two days while the rest succumbed to virus-related complications between May 16 and 26, said state officials.

According to the state government, the recovery rate in Maharashtra currently stands at 43.38 per cent and the mortality rate is 3.37 per cent. As many as 35,967 people are at various quarantine facilities.

State health department officials recorded 2,682 new cases of COVID-19 across Maharashtra, including 1,447 in Mumbai, taking the state's total infections to 62,228, including 36,932 in city. Officials added that 288 patients in Mumbai and 140 in Thane have also tested positive but their names are yet to be added in the official tally. State officials said 715 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a complete recovery.

Civic officials said N ward (Ghatkopar) continues to have the highest growth rate of 8.8 per cent and has 1,614 COVID-19 cases until May 28. However, wards like G North (Dharavi) and E (Byculla) are still recording the highest number of cases in the city. Dharavi saw 41 fresh cases, including seven from Matunga Labour Camp and four from Kumbharwada.

They said since monsoon is just around the corner, the health department is preparing for other epidemic diseases, like malaria, and spraying of insecticide has also been started in sensitive districts.

