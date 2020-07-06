With 6.9 lakh cases, India surpasses Russia to become 3rd worst-hit

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal along with ITBP DG, SS Deswal visits the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur in New Delhi, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

India recorded more than 6.9 lakh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and surpassed Russia's tally (6.8 lakh) to become the third country worst-affected by the pandemic. India is now preceded only by Brazil and the US. Brazil has over 15 lakh cases and the US has more than 28 lakh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, one of the "largest" such facilities in the world, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Sunday, saying it will play a crucial role in the fight against the pandemic.

Baijal reviewed the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators, ICUs and medical staff at the centre set up in Chhatarpur.

He also congratulated the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on taking over the facility. While the Delhi government has provided administrative support, the ITBP is the nodal agency operating the Centre under the name 'Operation Corona Warriors'.

The Delhi government will also set up a COVID-19 War Room, which will 24x7 monitor the city's fight against the novel Coronavirus, and suggest measures to effectively deal with the prevailing situation, officials said on Sunday. The COVID-19 War Room, which is being set up at the Delhi Secretariat, will be manned by around 25 experts. It is expected to become operational in the next few days.

Shah, Singh visit 1,000-bed hospital

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds, including 250 in the ICU, for COVID-19 patients on Sunday, officials said. The facility has been constructed in just 12 days near the IGI airport.

Higher recovery rate in states, UTs

Twenty-one states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 60.77 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday as India's case count mounted to 6.73 lakh and the death toll rose to 19,268.

Identify inherent strengths: Naidu

The call for a self-reliant India is not aimed at encouraging “protectionism or isolationism”, but for adopting a pragmatic development strategy to enable the country recognise and capitalise on its inherent strengths, VP, M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday. He further said the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” campaign was aimed at giving a new boost to the economic potential of the country.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever