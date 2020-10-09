With 70,000 new COVID-19 cases, India crosses 69-lakh-mark

With a spike of 70,496 COVID-19 cases and 964 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Friday mounted to 69,06,151 cases.

Out of which 8,93,592 are active, 59,06,069 have been cured, while 1,06,490 succumbed to the virus.

While the recovery rate is at 85.52%, the fatality rate is 1.54%, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,93,884 cases including 39,430 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,68,705 sample tests in a single day on Thursday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever