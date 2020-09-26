With 85,362 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally reaches 59 lakh

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 13,00,757 cases, including 34,761 deaths

With a spike of 85,362 coronavirus cases and 1,089 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Saturday reached 59,03,932 cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Out of the total cases, 9,60,969 are currently active, 48,49,584 have been discharged, while 93,379 lost the battle against the viral disease.

While the recovery rate stands at 81.74 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.59 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 13,00,757 cases, including 34,761 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. About 75 per cent of the new cases are found to be concentrated in ten states and UTs.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 14,41,535 sample tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,02,69,975.

On the global front, India rallies behind the US, which has recorded 70,32,524 cases and 2,03,657 deaths. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases in the world stood at 3,24,71,119 and the fatalities rose to 9,87,593.

