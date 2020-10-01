With 86,821 COVID-19 cases, India's tally climbs to 63 lakh, recoveries nearly 53 lakh

This picture has been used for representational purposes

With a spike of 86,821 coronavirus cases and 1,181 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Thursday mounted to 63,12,584 cases. Out of the total cases, 9,40,705 are currently active, 52,73,201 have been discharged, while 98,678 lost the battle against the viral disease. While the recovery rate stands at a whooping high of 83.53 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 13,84,446 cases, including 36,662 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 14,23,052 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,56,19,781.

