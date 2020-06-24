With a rock-ish feel and quirky lyrics, Kaand sung by Mohan Kannan from Chaman Bahaar is a winner

Riding high on the success of the recently released film Chaman Bahar on Netlflix, the makers Yoodlee Films has released their new track from the soundtrack : an upbeat high tempo song called Kaand, sung by Mohan Kannan – the popular singer from the Indian band Agnee.

The song is deceptive in its start, as it starts off in lower tempo, enticing the listener with its quirky lyrics. It then takes you by surprise as it suddenly branches off with an upbeat and fast tempo, giving the whole composition an rock feel. The video also has Mohan Kannan making an appearance, as we see the hero – Jitendra Kumar, go through various ordeals in the quest for his love.

The song which is sung by Mohan Kannan and composed by Anshuman Mukherjee has lyrics by Apurv Dhar Bhadgaiyan. Mohan Kannan explains why the song is special. He says : This song is, in so many ways, very different from most of the songs you'll normally associate me or my voice with. The lyrics are fun and quirky and aggressive and the composition is satirical, moving to a full on rock vibe. And I had an absolute blast recording it. When I hear the final master, I still feel surprised to hear my voice back on the song, so kudos to Anshuman for having thought of me and, of course, for composing this beautifully. Kudos to Apurv for the super lyrics too!"

Kaand is composed by Anshuman Mukherjee and lyrics have been penned by Apurv Dhar Bhadgaiyan who has also directed the movie. The lyrics so very match the pace and aura of the scenes it is played against and completely gels with the small-town focus of the movie. Apurva has meticulously given the song the feel of what one might hear in a place like Raipur and in a situation the hero finds himself in.

Chaman Bahaar is Yoodlee Films' latest offering on Netflix and has topped the charts as the No 1 trending film in India on the platform. Its previous release, the slice of life comedy – Axone, has also featured in second spot of Trending Movies in India, within a day of release , and continues to feature in the Top 10. Both the movies have done marvelously on the OTT platforms and only reconfirms Yoddlee Films' intent to make meaningful movies.

Set in Raipur, Chaman Bahaar is the story of a small town paan walla who unwittingly falls for a schoolgirl who lives in a house opposite his shop. Directed by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann under the banner of Saregama's Yoodlee Films, the film follows Billu and his journey of unrequited love, through the emotions of jealousy and betrayal he experiences without speaking her even once. Chaman Bahaar stars Ritika Badiani, Jitendra Kumar, Bhuvan Arora, Alam Khan, Dhirendra Tiwariand Ashwani Kumar.

