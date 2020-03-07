With Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor has hit a hatrick; here's how

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 has finally hit the screens and it is already creating an uproar amongst the audience. Baaghi 3 also emerged as the biggest opener of 2020 with a massive 17.5 crores collections on Day 1 which makes it Shraddha’s yet another double-digit opener.

The movie marks her third release after her pan- India release, Saaho (Hindi) and Street Dancer 3D with the first one opening at 24.42 crores and later opening at 10.26 crores. With Baaghi 3 charting 17.5 at the box office, this marks as her consecutive double-digit successes at the box office.

The actress owned 2019 with superhits like Saaho and Chhichhore and started 2020 with a bang with Street Dancer 3D where Baaghi 3 adds another stellar feather to her hat. Shraddha surely knows how to grip the attention of the audiences and always tries to become better at her craft by constant perseverance and the end result is nothing but a treat to the sore eyes. After basking in the success of Baaghi's first part of the franchise, Shraddha is rocking it already with Baaghi 3. In the recent release, Shraddha is seen in a never before seen avatar and fans are loving it. From her sizzling hot look from the songs to her action laden sequences, the actress is on a high and loving it.

Marking a hattrick on the work front with the massive first-day opener, Shraddha has a super busy year when it comes to professional commitments.

