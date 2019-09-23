With final on line, Bengaluru FC allows Stanislaus's Reuel Fernandes to skip youth trials

Reuel Fernandes, 13, was happy to be a part of the winning St Stanislaus team, but was also sad because he will be leaving the school at the end of the final semester. "It's nice to be involved and contribute towards the team's success and I am glad we won as this is my last year with this school. My father Melvin, who is a banker, has been transferred to Bangalore and I along with my mother and younger sister will join him after we finish with our final exams," Reuel said with a layer of sadness in his voice.

Reuel pointed out that he had trials with the youth team of Bengaluru FC, the ISL champions, but got them postponed.



"I was to appear for the BFC Youth team trials on Saturday, but I requested them to postpone the trials as I was keen to play for my school and they agreed. It's a nice feeling to be a part of the winning team and great to finish playing the MSSA league on a high," he said.

"I am eager to go and finish with the BFC trials. I am confident that I can get in. I am waiting for them to call me for the next round of trials," he added.

