With HEALSUM, Heal with the boon of Technology!

Healing is a mystical medicine that might have been existent since the origination of Human species. It is a phenomenon that is imperative for everything. Healing is a process of restoration of the human system, accredited to the smallest of things. Sometimes we are not able to reach physically or through the voice to our loved ones. Then what is left is a basket of heals, wishes, hopes and vibes that can be delivered to them. The size of this basket can be myriad.

Owing to the wonders of technology, it is possible to witness and experience this process on even our phones. Introducing an app that was built on the founder's resolute belief in the power of healing and energies, HEALSUM is a mobile application for android users across India. It brings you the ability to heal the people around you and spread joy, in a slightly unconventional manner, operated through a medium that is largely prevalent today.

The Founder and Managing Director of HEALSUM – Mr. Sagar Pagar is an entrepreneur for the last 22 years. He is the brainchild behind 6 established brands, all of which are the result of his novelty and risk-bearing ideology. Being an engineering student, his very first venture was an IT Firm, Aaryan Infocom operational since 1996, followed with the launch of a Japanese Day Spa –“Areopagus” in 2009. Three of his companies are Mumbai based production houses catering to the media industry, by virtue of his vested interest in film making since he was a teenager. Two of his recent projects as a filmmaker have been Internationally acclaimed and awarded.

“Healsum” is sincerely dedicated to send and receive the much-needed love, faith, appreciation, gratitude, strength and so much more that we all truly desire through Human energy which is a proven spectacle of the universe. Contrasting to the mainstream methods of communication, it a platform that positively connects minds, people and thoughts through the bridge of energy. Through Healsum, you can deliver your thoughts, your emotions, and your feelings unfiltered. The application has several key features that are unique and distinguishable.

“Behalf” is a feature In which any emotion, any wish, any message on any occasion or otherwise is passed on to your loved one, through a phone call on behalf of you. It will be a call placed by trained professionals at the cost of INR 30/- per call. Another feature – “Healman” lets you send a person to occasions where you can't be present to add to someone’s happiest moments. He is a living breathing gift, that will add endless smiles and create unforgettable memories. The user can choose Guitarist, Violinist, Clowns dressed in disguise of Tigers, Elephants and many. A few other features are self-healing that consists of activities to engage one's self into, resulting in an upliftment of positive hormones in the body. Sending of Heals and Energies are other aspects that let you pass on the love through thoughtfully conceptualized words and just through the tap of your finger.

The team behind HEALSUM has left no stone unturned to make the application as positive and elevating as possible. The application is on the google play store since over the last three weeks and is ready to take the next step. The company has not broken this news anywhere yet or marketed the APP as the infrastructure is pending yet. To take HEALSUM to the desired magnitude that Sagar has envisioned, the company is on the lookout for investors with a belief in the concept and the idea of the Application.

Any thought, to turn in to reality, needs a mechanism of Physics and Psychology. “Healsum” is based on the concept that endeavors to heal through the subconscious level with the help of Digital medium.

