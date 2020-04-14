With Malang, Disha Patani successfully maintains her envious track record

In just a span of four years, Disha Patani has been a part of several blockbusters and have successfully maintained her envious track record, as compared to her contemporaries. With the humongous success of movies including Mohit Suri's musical thriller, Malang and Sajid Nadiadwala's action flick Baaghi 3 this year, Disha's stardom has fast superseded her peers.

Within no time, Disha silenced all her detractors by proving her mettle as an actor in successful films and is currently in a happy space. From being a girl-next-door to transforming herself into the 'hottest actress', Disha has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood.

The super-hot and talented actress has consistently delivered one great performance after another and the success of Malang has once again cemented Disha's credentials as an actor and her immense popularity among her fans.

Needless to say, Disha has been making waves all across ever since her sizzling hot pictures from Malang took the internet by storm. Looking absolutely stunning and hot with her drool-worthy avatars in the musical thriller, the audience, her ardent fans and critics alike have rightfully termed her as the new sensation of Bollywood, coupled with her drop-dead gorgeous look and brilliant acting prowess.

Disha's splendid dance moves in Baaghi 3's groovy track 'Do You Love Me' is also considered to generate a good number of footfalls in the cinema halls. Going by the humongous craze of Disha, who also crossed over 30 million followers on Instagram, surpassing all her contemporaries (including her senior counterparts), fans are eagerly anticipating Disha's next, Radhe with megastar Salman Khan.

