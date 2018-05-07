With Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan to take on his mentor JP Dutta's Paltan at the box office

It's Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan vs JP Dutta's Paltan at the Box Office, this September



Abhishek Bachchan

After walking out of JP Dutta's Paltan at the last-minute, Abhishek Bachchan gave his nod to Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan. Now, he finds himself caught in a predicament. Both the films are slated to release on September 7. With no sign of either of the makers planning to change the date, Junior B will be taking on Paltan at the box office. What's more, Dutta is Bachchan's mentor - he made his debut in his 2000 film Refugee.

With Manmarziyaan, Abhishek faced the camera almost after two years. The actor's last film was Housefull 3, which released in 2016. Manmarziyaan also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. This is the first time Abhishek is collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates