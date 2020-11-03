With mantras, ghee, fire, Hindu Sena offers 'yajna' for Donald Trump's victory

As the world's oldest democracy - USA - votes to elect its next President, a Hindu outfit, far away from the US, which has traditionally celebrated Donald Trump's birthday, is rooting for him by holding a 'yajna' in the world's biggest democracy - India.

Fires were lit, hymns were chanted and ghee offered to the fire as Trump's photos were all around. Hindu Sena has offered prayers for the re-election of Trump. The organisation says, "The USA and the whole world need Trump for saving humanity from the evil Islamic terror."

Its controversial President Vishnu Gupta, who recently held a memorial in Delhi in remembrance of 47-year-old French teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded in France for showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, is at the forefront of this 'yajna'.

With flowers and diyas around the 'yajna' site, photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi could also be spotted. Ask Gupta why this event and pat comes the reply, "Islamic terrorists are beheading innocent people in the name of Islam, they have waged a war against us, we need to unite and fight and for that we need Mr Trump to become US President once again."

He goes on to back his argument by citing assassination of former ISIS chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and former Iranian major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qassem Soleimani.

Bizarre it may sound coming from someone who heads a fringe outfit, but Gupta insists it is in India's strategic interest that Trump is reelected to office to "take on" China and Pakistan by imposing sanctions.

Gupta and his Hindu Sena is known for stunts like this. Each year, his organisation celebrates the birthday of US President Trump by cutting a cake and feeding his cut-out, which even made headlines in the US.

