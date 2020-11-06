With near-full Unlock, Maharashtra government wary of second wave

The state cabinet is happy that COVID-19 cases have dropped drastically in the state, but also expressed concern over the possibility of the second wave of infection and preparedness to meet the challenge, especially in the wake of a healthcare system that has exhausted itself in the past seven months. In view of Diwali which is just a week away, the state government, on Thursday, said it was mulling a ban on firecrackers if an appeal to not burst them was ignored by the public.

The cabinet was given a presentation on the vaccination management programme that has been outlined by the Centre for the states. The system should be in place to operate at a short notice once the vaccine arrives.

With almost all major things unlocked, the state is yet to allow reopening of places of worship and run suburban trains for all commuters. Sources said the remaining unlocking was likely after Diwali.

Nagpur session unlikely

Holding the winter session of the legislature in Nagpur has been ruled out in December because of the pandemic. Incidentally, a majority of ministers from Vidarbha don't want the session to be held in the second capital where a large number of administrative and police personnel need to be deputed from outside to manage the session, be it shorter or longer. It is like shifting the entire government at a considerable cost from Mumbai to Nagpur for the session. CM Thackeray also felt that the movement should be avoided this year.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC bans firecrackers on Diwali due to COVID-19



Swab testing for COVID-19 at the Jain Health Care Centre at Dadar west. PIC/Suresh Karkera

Ajit Pawar poser on power bills

Finance minister and deputy CM Ajit Pawar is learned to have questioned the need of giving financial assistance to private power companies (in Mumbai) that have been accused of giving consumers inflated electricity bills. Sources said the proposal may cost state exchequer R1700-R1800 cr to help subsidise the bills. Energy minister Nitin Raut and Pawar are expected to hold a joint meeting to decide the matter as early as possible.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news