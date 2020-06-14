With nearly 11.5K cases, India notches highest jump in single day

A medic in protective gear carries the body of a COVID-19 patient for cremation in Delhi, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

After crossing the 3,00,000 mark, India on Saturday posted 11,458 fresh cases, the highest spike in cases in 24 hours. A total of 386 people died during that same time, taking the toll to 8,884 so far since the first case was reported on January 30, the Union Health Ministry data said.

Crime branch office sealed

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police office of Bengaluru was sealed until Sunday after a suspect tested positive, an official said on Saturday.

The office was sealed on Friday for sanitisation. "CCB office has been sealed until Sunday, following an Ola cheating case suspect testing positive for the virus," Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Jain said.

Spike at ESI quarters

In a fresh headache for the Goa state administration, the rising number of cases at the staff quarters of the ESI hospital in South Goa's Margao town, the state's only designated COVID-19 hospital, has forced the health department to conduct mass testing on the premise.

According to Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, slum clusters located in close proximity to the COVID-19 hospital, will also be subjected to random testing in order to detect any possible infection spread.

"In view of rising cases at Employee State Insurance hospital quarters, I have given instructions to Secretary Health to conduct mass testing of all employees at ESI quarters," Rane said.

MLA in self-quarantine

A legislator of Telangana's ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has tested positive while Finance Minister T Harish Rao has gone into self-quarantine after his personal assistant was found infected by the virus.

The legislator, who represents a constituency in the united Warangal district, was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad late Friday. His condition is said to be stable. The MLA's family members and staff were quarantined at a function hall in Hyderabad.

Ruling AIADMK party legislator K Palani representing the Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu also tested positive and has been admitted to MIOT Hospital.

According to the official, Palani, 57, was admitted to the hospital on Friday night. The official said the lawmaker is fine.

